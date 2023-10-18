Andean Flamingo: Their courtship dance is an ensemble affair. The pairs stick together as they raise their chicks.
Black-Footed Albatross: They have beautiful, elaborate, and somewhat strange courtship dances. These birds mate for life.
Blue-Footed Booby: They flaunt their feet and present nesting materials and engage in sky-pointing to display their wings.
Greater Sage-Grouse: The greater sage-grouse inflates and deflates its yellow throat sacs and thrusts its head forward and backward.
Peacock: Males have long, elaborate tail feathers that can be erected into a spectacular display of color and pattern.
Red-Capped Manakin: A fruit-eating bird, there are four behaviours that males display during their courtship dance.
Sandhill Crane: These birds court with athletic jumps, sometimes grabbing bits of vegetation to toss in the air for added effect.
Superb Bird of Paradise: During courtship dance, male bird erects his plumage into a parasol of black and shimmering color.
Victoria's Riflebird: This bird opens its dark wings to form a large circle that frames its face. They sing as well.
Western and Clark's Grebe: They have an aerobatic courtship dance that includes elegant head arches and running on water’s surface.
