#1 Slice of Italy

Pizza, pasta, lasagna and more are pure foodie delights and ago to for almost anyone, everywhere.

25 Dec, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

#2 Greek Food

Greek food is a gourmet delight!

25 Dec, 2022

#3 Spanish Food

Olive oil and few other condiments are believed to be secret of Spanish food.

25 Dec, 2022

#4 Japanese Cuisine

Offlate Japanese cuisine is gaining traction

25 Dec, 2022

#5 Indian Cuisine

The eclectic spices, and taste of Indian food has got the fifth position on the chart

25 Dec, 2022

#6 Mexican Bowl

A Mexican bowl for a light dinner.

25 Dec, 2022

#7 Turkiye Cuisine

A fusion of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern cuisine

25 Dec, 2022

#8 American Food

Burger, French Fries, Bacon is a go to for many

25 Dec, 2022

#9 French Cuisine

Crepes and other unique delicacies earned France 9th position on the food list

25 Dec, 2022

#10 Peruvian Food

Corns, Potatoes, beans make up for a traditional dish in Peru

25 Dec, 2022

Not everyone agrees to this list

While the list was based on popular choice in terms of ingredients, dishes, beverages, many people in the comment section did not quite agree with the list.

25 Dec, 2022

