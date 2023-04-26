Blue Whale: Blue whale is the largest animal of all time with a length of 100-105 ft. Their weight is about 150,000 kg and their tongues alone can weigh as much as an elephant. Their hearts weigh around 200 kg and are as big as a small car.
26 Apr, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
African Elephant: It is the largest living land animal that can weigh up to 6,500 kg. They measure about 35 ft from trunk to tail and grow up to a height of 13-14 ft.
Brown Bear: Brown Bears are counted as the largest living land carnivores who can weigh up to a whopping 910 kg and reaching a height of up to 10 ft when standing on their hind legs.
Giraffe: Giraffe is the tallest living animal on earth as it can reach a height of 19-20 ft. Its neck alone is 6 ft long. They use their height to feed mostly on vegetation high off the ground. Newborn giraffes are 6-7 ft tall.
Ostrich: Ostrich is the largest living bird. It has a height of 9 ft and weighs up to 156 kg. Their eyes are the largest of all birds. They can survive without water for days as they can make their own water internally.
Whale Shark: Whale Shark is counted as the largest living fish. It can reach a length of 40 ft. Whale sharks can weigh up to 15-18 thousand kg.
Saltwater Crocodile: They are the largest living reptiles. Saltwater Crocodile can grow to an average length of 17 ft and can reach 21 ft and weigh up to 460 kg. They are found in parts of India, Asia, and Australia.
Chinese Giant Salamander: Chinese Giant Salamander is the largest living amphibian, weighing around 30 kg and reaching up to 60 kg. They can grow to a length of 6 ft.
Colossal Squid: Colossal squid can grow up to a length of 45-48 ft and weigh up to 500 kg. A few species can weigh up to 600-700 kg. With eyes reaching 10 inches in diameter, they have the largest eyes in the animal kingdom.
Goliath Beetle: Goliath Beetles are the heaviest insects in the world. They are brown, black, or white in colour and weigh up to 100 gm and grow to a length of 4.5 inches.