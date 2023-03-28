Top 10 Biggest Snakes In The World

28 Mar, 2023
It can grow up to a length of 11 feet. It is a venomous snake found in central Australia. (Image: Ken Griffiths/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
It can grow up to a length of 13 feet. It is counted as the longest venomous snake on earth. King cobras are found in India and Southeast Asia. (Image: Vova Shevchuk/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
It can grow up to a length of 13 feet, i.e., equal to the king cobra but weighs more. They are found in South America. (Image: KatKade/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
It is a venomous snake and can grow up to a length of 14 feet. They are found in savannas (eastern and central Africa). (Image: Cormac Price/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
It is non-venomous and can grow up to a length of 16 feet. It is found in the grasslands and the savannas of Africa. (Image: zaferkizilkaya/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
It is non-venomous and can grow up to a length of 20 feet. It is found in the forests of Pakistan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. (Image: slowmotiongli/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
It is non-venomous and can grow up to a length of 23 feet. It is found in the marshes of southeast Asia including China. (Image: Heiko Kiera/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
It is non-venomous and can grow up to a length of 27 feet. It is found in tropical forests, savannas, and shrublands. (Image: IanRedding/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
It is non-venomous and can grow up to a length of 29 feet. It is found in the rainforests and marshes of southeast Asia. (Image: Opayaza12/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
It is non-venomous and can grow up to a length of 30 feet. It is found in the Amazon rainforests and swamps of Brazil. (Image: Patrick K. Campbell/Shutterstock.com)
28 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!