Anthropophagy: Eating humans. In simple words, it is cannibalism. Practiced in A few areas of the world as part of cultural rituals.
25 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Trichopagia: Eating hair. When people actually chew and swallow their hair like food.
Orthorexia: Eating too healthy. The person is obsessed with healthy eating with perfectly balanced and only healthy foods.
Hyalophagia: Eating glass. Eating glass is a disordered eating pattern and can lead to internal injuries.
Night eating syndrome: People eat a lot at night, even getting out of bed after they’ve been sleeping to overeat.
Pica: Eating dirt. A person craves and eats dirt, paper, paint, and other disturbing items, such as animal feces.
Chewing and spitting: People with this disorder chew and spit the food to avoid calories.
Urophagia: Drinking urine. People drink their own urine or someone else’s urine. It can result in bacterial infection.
Xylophagia: Eating wood. A person craves and eats wood-based items, such as paper, pencils, and tree bark.
Purging disorder: People make themselves vomit or use laxatives after eating.
