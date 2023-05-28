Bulgaria: One of the cheapest countries in Europe to live. A modest budget could allow you to live a high standard of life.
28 May, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
China: Rent for a 1-bed apartment starts at $300 and a meal in a local restaurant costs around $3.
Costa Rica: A meal in a local restaurant will cost around $3-6, rent runs from $300-800 per month depending on size of apartment and location.
Mexico: A one-bedroom apartment costs $200-$500 per month, street food starts from $1 per meal. Monthly pass for local transportation starts at $16.
Peru: Rent for a 1-bed apartment can be as low as $250, while a meal in a local market will cost you $1-3.
Poland: Rent for a 1-bed apartment starts at around $350. Meal out at an inexpensive restaurant is around $5.
South Africa: Rent for a 1-bedroom apartment is around $350-500 per month. A meal at a local restaurant starts from $8.
South Korea: It is very affordable, with rents for 1-bed apartments starting at around $375 and restaurant meals starting from $6.
Thailand: You can find $1 meals at street stalls, markets, and food courts. Rent can be as low as $150 per month for your own studio.
Vietnam: A small apartment can be rented for around $250/month while eating out costs around $1–3 per meal.
