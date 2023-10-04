1. Zorse- Result Of Mating Between Male Zebra and Female Horse.
04 Oct, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
2. Zonkey Or Zedonk- Male Zebra Mates With Female Donkey.
3. Zebroid- Male Horse Plus Female Zebra
4. Tigon- Female Lion, Male Tiger
5. Liger- Male Lion And Female Tiger Hybrid
6. Leopon- A Male Leopard and Female Lion Hybrid
7. Jaglion- Male Jaguar And Female Lion
8. Geep- A Crossbreed Between Sheep and Goat.
9. Cama- Camel and Llama Hybrid
10. Beefalo- A Hybrid Species of Cow and Buffalo
