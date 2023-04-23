The Anamudi Elephant Reserve is a hilly forest terrain in Kerala that houses numerous elephants and tigers, leopards, panthers, bison, Nilgiri tahr, deer, sambar, langurs, sloth bears, flying squirrels, wild boars, and many others.
Ripu and Chirang reserve forests are located in Assam and are parts of the Manas Biosphere Reserve. They are home to a large chunk of North-East India's wild Asian Elephant population.
Located in Karnataka, Dubare is a delta island naturally created by the Kaveri River. Elephants from the Karnataka forest reserve come to Dubare on the bank of the river Kaveri in Kodagu.
The elephants in Meghalaya are protected in two elephant reserves. The Garo-hills elephant reserve and the one in the Khasi hills belt.
Located in Rajasthan, it is the first and quite possibly, the only elephant village in India. A community effort, this place is intended to act as a haven for rescued elephants.
It is located along the banks of the Mahanadi River in Odisha. Within this area is the Satkosia Tiger Reserve. Within this area and connecting to other tracts of forest land are frequently visited elephant corridors.
The Similipal-Kuldiha-Hadgarh Elephant Reserve, better known as the Mayurbhanj Elephant Reserve is a beautiful area in Odisha with a high population of elephants roaming around.
Located in Tamil Nadu, it is home to numerous elephants. Banked by the Nilgiris, it has the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and the Wynad Wildlife Sanctuary on two sides. The entire stretch is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve.
It is located in Kerala and is home to elephants belonging to the Guruvayoor temple. This place is also used to train elephants to serve Lord Krishna.
It was founded in 2001 in Jharkhand and is located in the East and West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharsawan Districts. Many other animals like sloth bears, barking deer, reptiles, and tigers can be seen.
