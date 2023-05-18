Known primarily as a habitat of the great Indian bustard, Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary is a wildlife sanctuary in the Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district.
18 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Established in 1972, Indian Wild Ass Sanctuary is located in the Little Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.
Established in 1987, Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary is a high altitude wildlife sanctuary.
Established in 1992, the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary is a wildlife sanctuaries located in Arunachal Pradesh.
Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and Mollem National Park was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1969.
Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary is the largest Wildlife Sanctuary in India areawise.
Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in Uttara Kannada District of Karnataka.
Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of 18 wildlife sanctuaries among the protected areas of Kerala.
Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, a biodiversity hotspot, is a protected area and tiger reserve as part of the Project Tiger.
The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is a wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district. It was established in 1955.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Divine Vaahan of Hindu Deities