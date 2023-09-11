Top 10 Flowers That Look Like Animals

11 Sep, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Monkey Flower: Dracula simia, also known as monkeyflower, is one of the most unusual plants that resemble animals.

Parrot Flower: An orchid-like flowering plant from the balsam family, it resembles with parrots.

Rabbit Succulents: Monilaria obconica is a succulent plant whose leaves resemble with rabbit ears.

Moth Orchid is a species of flowering plant and its flower has resemblance to a moth.

Bee Orchids: It is a flowering plant whose velvety lips resemble a female bumble bee.

Dove Orchids: It is a flowering plant whose inner petals closely resemble a dove.

Flying Duck Orchids: It is an orchid plant whose flowers resemble a duck in flight.

White Egret Orchid: It is another orchid that looks like an animal.

Dolphin Succulent: This succulent plant is famous for its leaves, which look like little dolphins jumping out of the water.

Naked Man Orchid: This Italian orchid is one of the most unusual plants that look like humans.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animals That FLY But Aren't Birds

 Find Out More