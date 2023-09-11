Top 10 Flowers That Look Like Animals
11 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Monkey Flower: Dracula simia, also known as monkeyflower, is one of the most unusual plants that resemble animals.
Parrot Flower: An orchid-like flowering plant from the balsam family, it resembles with parrots.
Rabbit Succulents: Monilaria obconica is a succulent plant whose leaves resemble with rabbit ears.
Moth Orchid is a species of flowering plant and its flower has resemblance to a moth.
Bee Orchids: It is a flowering plant whose velvety lips resemble a female bumble bee.
Dove Orchids: It is a flowering plant whose inner petals closely resemble a dove.
Flying Duck Orchids: It is an orchid plant whose flowers resemble a duck in flight.
White Egret Orchid: It is another orchid that looks like an animal.
Dolphin Succulent: This succulent plant is famous for its leaves, which look like little dolphins jumping out of the water.
Naked Man Orchid: This Italian orchid is one of the most unusual plants that look like humans.
