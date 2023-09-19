Top 10 Intelligent Animals That Behave Like Humans
19 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
This cat in North Wales, UK guides a blind dog just like human beings.
Santra, a female bear at Finland’s Ahtari Zoo, entertains visitors with a 15-minute yoga routine.
Three New Zealand dogs navigated a specially modified Mini Cooper around a racetrack at about 20 mph.
Horses have an even keen sense of taste and smell like humans do.
Pigeons’ speed and navigational skills made them prized military messengers in World Wars I and II.
Female lions actively court males that are more heavily and lushly maned.
Humpback whales of Sea of Cortez off Mexico’s west coast say thanks to visitors.
Panda cubs sometimes behave like human babies and sleep in the same position.
This three-year-old grey-and-white cat has placed on his former owner Iozzelli Renzo’s grave in Montagnana, Italy.
Monkeys have demonstrated an understanding of pricing, budgeting and desire to avoid losses.
