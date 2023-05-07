Lion: Lions can roar up to 110 db and their roar can travel for 5 miles.
Hyena: Hyenas hunt in packs. Hunting in packs needs good communication and hyenas can be as loud as 112 db.
Grey Wolf: They are pack animals and howl to communicate within the pack. Their howls can be up to 115 db and cover a massive area of up to 50 square miles.
Elephant: Elephants produce very loud infrasonic sounds that can travel up to 10 miles. Their loudness is around 117 db.
Howler Monkeys: They are counted among the loudest land animals. Their howls can reach up to 128 db and cover an area of 3 miles.
Kakapo: Kakapos are the loudest birds. Their mating calls can reach up to 132 db and cover a distance of 4 miles.
Green Grocer Cicada: Cicadas are the loudest insects. Their noise can reach in excess of 135 db and travel for over a mile.
Bulldog Bat: Bulldog bats produce the loudest sounds among bats and can reach the level of 140 db. Their sound is not audible to humans.
Tiger Pistol Shrimp: They shoot jets of water at very high speeds creating a bubble. The bubble implodes creating a sound of about 200 db, louder than a gunshot.
Whale: Sperm whale makes a series of clicking noises that can reach as high as 230 db making it the loudest animal in the world. The blue whale can produce loud whistling calls that can travel up to 500 miles underwater.
