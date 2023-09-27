Top 10 Most Dangerous Birds in The World
27 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Cassowary: The colourful-faced cassowary is a large flightless bird that is the heaviest bird in Australia.
Ostrich is the largest bird in the world which can run up to 43 miles per hour.
Emu is the second-largest bird in the world which has long, powerful legs that allow it to propel forward at great speed.
Lammergeiers are large enough to carry off livestock and even small children.
Great Horned Owls are fearsome creatures which can be a real threat to house pets like dogs and cats.
Australian Magpie is a medium-sized passerine that is fiercely territorial with reports of attacks every year.
European Herring Gulls are birds that are known to attack dogs at the beach.
Great Northern Loon might look harmless, but it can actually get quite aggressive during nesting season.
Mute Swans are one of the largest waterfowl, weighing up to 26 pounds.
