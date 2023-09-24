Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera cuts down toxins from the air and releases healing vibes, brings vibrant energy.
24 Sep, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Areca Palm Plant: Areca Palm Plant brings wealth, prosperity, and peace.
Jade Plant: Jade Plant is said to be the door to success and prosperity.
Lotus Plant: Lotus Plant stands for strength, morality, and purity and associated with wealth.
Lucky Bamboo: Lucky Bamboo is said to bring good luck, money, and prosperity.
Money Plant: Money Plant is said to repel negative energy and attract wealth.
Pachira Money Plant: Pachira Money Plant is said to bring prosperity and energy.
Rubber Plant: Rubber Plant is a symbol of money and prosperity, brings luck and wealth.
Snake Plant: Snake Plant is said to absorb poisonous toxins from the air and bring good luck.
Tulsi Plant (Basil): Tulsi Plant is considered sacred in most Indian households as it serves multiple purposes.
