Top 10 Plants That Give Stress Relief At Home And Office
10 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Basil plant acts as an adaptogen, a natural substance to help the body adapt to stress. This is why people keep basil plant at home.
Jasmine Plant is not just possess beautiful flowers but also is a natural way to reduce stress and anxiety at work and home.
Aloe Vera Plant is a top choice for people for their homes due to its rich properties and health benefits.
Snake plant is one of the best stress-relieving plants, to keep in your home and office spaces.
Lavender plant’s sweet smell helps soothe the mind and relieves anxiety, stress.
Areca Palm is a very popular air-purifying plant which helps in stress relief.
English Ivy Plant is a known indoor plant for stress relief and anxiety as it reduces headaches and promotes a sleep.
Peppermint Plant is an anti-anxiety plant that helps in keeping people refreshed at home and offices.
Chrysanthemum’s bright flowers can help to lessen symptoms of worry and stress.
Rubber plants requires less water, and it needs ample sunlight to grow and they are an excellent source of Oxygen.
