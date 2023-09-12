Top 10 Plants That Look Like Human Body Parts
12 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Baby Toes: This adorable succulent looks like the tiny toes of newborns.
Hot Lips: The showy red blooms of this plant closely resemble luscious lips.
Bleeding Heart: This plant bears heart-shaped blossoms featuring a drop-like structure.
White Baneberry: Another plants that look like human body parts is the white baneberry and its berries look similar to eyeballs.
Brain Coral: Brain coral looks identical to the human brain, with deep grooves beneath the ridges.
Cristata Cactus: The fan-like structure of this cactus gives it a human brain-like appearance.
Wood Ear: Auricularia Auricula is a species of fungus that grows on trees and looks-like human ears.
Thumb Cactus: This small, cylindrical cactus with a rounded top imitates the structure of a human thumb.
Finger Cactus: Mammillaria longimamma, often referred to as finger cactus, has tubercles that look similar to human fingers.
Oriental Poppy: This plant bears an uncanny similarity to the female reproductive organ.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Flowers That Look Like Animals