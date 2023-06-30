The pygmy rabbit, a rabbit species native to the United States, is the world's smallest leporid.
30 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Dwarf Lantern Shark, a species of dogfish shark, is the smallest shark in the world.
Paedocypris is one of smallest known species of fish in the world.
The non-venomous Slender Blind Snakes are known to be the smallest snake species.
Pygmy Marmosets are known to be the smallest monkeys in the world.
Bee Hummingbird is the world's smallest bird.
Kitti's hog-nosed bat is the smallest species of bat.
Etruscan shrew are the smallest known extant mammal by mass.
Virgin Islands dwarf sphaero are one of the smallest terrestrial vertebrates.
Monte Iberia Eleuth is the third smallest frog in the world.
