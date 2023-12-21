RANKED! Sun Loving Wild Animals

21 Dec, 2023

Joy Pillai

10. Meerkat: Meerkats are small mongoose found in southern Africa.

9. Sea Lion: Sea lions are pinnipeds characterized by long foreflippers, the ability to walk on all fours, and external ear flaps.

8. Hippopotamus: Hippo is a large semiaquatic mammal native to sub-Saharan Africa.

7. African Penguin: The African penguin is a species of penguin confined to southern African waters.

6. Blackbird: Also known as Eurasian blackbird, blackbird is a species of true thrush.

5. Marine Iguana: It is a species of iguana found only on the Galápagos Islands (Ecuador).

4. Garter Snake: It is belonging to the genus Thamnophis in the family Colubridae.

3. Painted Turtle: It is the most widespread native turtle of North America which lives in slow-moving fresh waters.

2. Alligator: The reptile belongs to the family Alligatoridae and falls under the order Crocodilia. It is classified in the genus Alligator.

1. Western Boxelder Bug: The insect resembles the boxelder bug but distinguishes itself by having prominent red veins on its corium.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nightmares Of The Deep: 10 Creepiest Creatures On Earth

 Find Out More