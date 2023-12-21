RANKED! Sun Loving Wild Animals
10. Meerkat: Meerkats are small mongoose found in southern Africa.
9. Sea Lion: Sea lions are pinnipeds characterized by long foreflippers, the ability to walk on all fours, and external ear flaps.
8. Hippopotamus: Hippo is a large semiaquatic mammal native to sub-Saharan Africa.
7. African Penguin: The African penguin is a species of penguin confined to southern African waters.
6. Blackbird: Also known as Eurasian blackbird, blackbird is a species of true thrush.
5. Marine Iguana: It is a species of iguana found only on the Galápagos Islands (Ecuador).
4. Garter Snake: It is belonging to the genus Thamnophis in the family Colubridae.
3. Painted Turtle: It is the most widespread native turtle of North America which lives in slow-moving fresh waters.
2. Alligator: The reptile belongs to the family Alligatoridae and falls under the order Crocodilia. It is classified in the genus Alligator.
1. Western Boxelder Bug: The insect resembles the boxelder bug but distinguishes itself by having prominent red veins on its corium.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nightmares Of The Deep: 10 Creepiest Creatures On Earth