Close-mindedness: Don’t presume things and never judge without any real reason. You will be left alone.
25 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Complaining: If you constantly complain on every occasion you will not be invited to any parties, get-togethers, or gatherings.
Overly serious attitude: Self-explanatory! Nobody would want to hang around with somebody who can’t find humour in anything.
Lack of engagement: Be actively involved in any conversation you are part of or it would make other person/s feel ignored or snubbed.
Lack of empathy: It will make you appear like a robot or a machine without any feelings and people will stop talking to you.
Punctuality: If you don’t value time, time won't value you. Respect time, others as well as yours.
Humble-bragging: Hiding achievement behind a complaint or casual comment. Makes you sound fake, cringe, rude, and insensitive.
Name-dropping: Don’t do it as it gives an impression that you are a show-off and people will start avoiding you.
One-upping: Not only you will be branded a show-off it will turn people away from you. It is a big turn-off.
Spreading rumors: This might work for a short time but eventually, you will be branded as a snitch or a backbiter.
