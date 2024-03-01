Top Blue-Eyed Dog Breeds

29 Feb, 2024

Joy Pillai

Australian Shepherd: This breed has a higher likelihood of getting light blue eyes.

Great Dane: Known as gentle giants, Great Dane has a higher likelihood of getting light blue eyes.

Border Collie: Known for their intelligence, Border Collies’ eyes can be varying shades of brown, gold, or blue.

Cardigan Welsh Corgi: These cute looking corgis can also have striking blue eyes.

Dachshund: This dog breed often has blue-eye variations, including one blue and one brown or full blue eyes.

Weimaraner: With silver-gray coat, Weimaraner dogs also have amber or blue eyes.

Siberian Husky: Huskies usually have icy-blue eyes that mirror the tundra of their native land.

