Kapil Sharma to Zakir: Top Indian Comedians Reimagined as Ken Dolls
An artist employed AI to reimagine India's top comedians as Ken dolls, and the results may surprise you.
The comedy maestro Johnny Lever looks like a perfect gentleman in the AI imaginary.
With his dashing looks and charm, Carry Minati is a perfect fit for the Indian version of a Barbie movie.
Rajpal Yadav's complete makeover as Ken surprised the internet.
AI also imagines Bhuvan Bam in an all-pink suit as Ken.
Zakir Khan looks handsome as Ken in the AI-generated image.
Our funny Sunil Grover also looks sharp in the AI-generated image. | Photo: @sahid
Paresh Rawal, lovingly known as 'Babu Bhaiya,' outshines other comedians in the pink suit.
Our favourite Kapil Sharma looks dapper in a flower-printed pink suit as Ken.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Gal Gadot to Angelina: Hollywood Divas As Cleopatra