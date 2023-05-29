Planning a trip to Ladakh on a bike or going trekking is now common. It's time to dive into the unexplored and explore these abandoned towns in India.
Here are top five abandoned towns in the country
Dhanushkodi town, one of the smallest coastal towns in the world, stretches up to 15 km. In 1964, it was washed away by a massive cyclone and declared uninhabitable by the then Tamil Nadu government. It is a perfect destination for travelers looking for offbeat destinations.
Lakhpat town, which has been abandoned for almost 200 years after a massive earthquake in 1819, is located in Gujarat's Kachchh district. It has 7 km of fort walls forming a boundary and offers mesmerizing views of Rann. With a clear sky, the place is also a perfect destination for stargazers. (Photo: gujarattourism.com)
Gujarat's Sidhpur has amazing European architecture. It was once the home of the Dawoodi Bohra community, who moved out in search of greener pastures. They built mansions during the height of their prosperity, but eventually, many people left the town. It is a great place to visit during the annual Sidhpur Camel Festival. (Instagram Photo: why_wini)
Tripura's Unakoti, surrounded by lush green forests, is home to hundreds of rock-cut sculptures. It is the best destination for lovers of archaeology. (Photo: Unakoti district website)
Known as the ghost village, Rajasthan's Kuldhara was once a prosperous town, but one night all the people, including 83 nearby villagers, vanished into the darkness. The village, frozen in time, is a perfect place for those who love spooky experiences. Don't forget to ask about Salim Singh when you visit the ghost village. (Photo: Rajasthan Tourism)
