Top HIGH-PAYING Jobs People Want to Quit
Payscale’s 2023 End-of-Year Report shows high paying jobs that people want to quit the most.
Senior Product Manager: Approx. 66% SPMs are looking for a new job. Median salary $144,000 ( R 1.2 crore).
Line Cook: 62% of Line cooks want to quit their job. Annual median salary $32,200 ( Rs 26.7 lakh).
Patient Care Technician: 61% technicians are looking for another job. Annual median salary is $37,700 ( Rs 31.3 lakh).
Emergency Room Registered Nurse: 60% of nurse want to change their job. Annual average salary is $79,100 ( Rs 65.7 lakh).
Patient Services Representative: 59% want to quit their jobs. Median salary $39,600 ( Rs 32.9 lakh).
Cyber Security Analyst: 59% CSA with annual median salary of $82,900 ( Rs 68.82 lakh) want to quit their jobs.
Phlebotomist: Technicians trained to do blood draws want to change their jobs. Average annual pay is $39,300 ( Rs 32.6 lakh).
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Powerful Shiva Temples in Madhya Pradesh