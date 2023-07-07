Top Favourite Coffee Types
Americano Coffee: It is simply hot water and espresso. This coffee can be served in a ratio of 1/2 espresso to 1/2 water or 1/3 espresso to 2/3 water.
Cortado Coffee: This coffee is made with lightly steamed milk, instead of froth or foam. The steamed milk on top creates a micro-foam that doesn’t separate from the espresso, giving it a rich flavour.
Mocha Coffee: It simply means a shot of espresso is combined with syrup, chocolate powder, and milk or cream. This variant of a latte can be served as 1/3 espresso and 2/3 steamed milk. A chocolate flavor is also added, which can be milk or dark.
Macchiato: In Italian, ‘macchiato’ means ‘marked’ or ‘stained’, referring to a marked or stained coffee. It is an espresso coffee topped with a small amount of foamed/steamed milk. | Photos: Unsplash
Flat White Coffee: It is a blend of micro-foamed milk poured over a single or double expresso shot. The foam is steamed milk filled with air, that creates a creamy taste.
Decaf Coffee: This coffee beans go through a process to remove most of the caffeine. However, decaffeinated coffee is not completely caffeine free.
Irish Coffee: This coffee has four main ingredients - Irish whiskey, sugar, coffee, and cream.
Iced Coffee: An iced coffee is a cold version of your favourite coffee. It is a combination of espresso and milk. The beverage has different variations across the world.
Café au Lait: It is made in a ratio of one part coffee to one-part steamed milk with no froth/foam on top. The base is made with a French press or a drip, and the milk must always be steamed.
Cold Brew: It is made by slowly steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in room temperature water for at least six hours. After steeping process, the beans create a strong coffee concentrate that is mixed with water and milk.
Drip Coffee: It is made by pouring boiling water over ground coffee.
Instant Coffee: It is made from real coffee beans.
