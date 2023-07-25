Undertaker to John Cena: WWE stars as Sadhus
An artist reimagines famous WWE stars visiting India and becoming sadhus, embarking on a spiritual journey.
Stone Cold Steve Austin explores Indian streets, donning a saffron-colored sanyasi outfit.
AI imagines Roman Reigns in meditation at a ghat in Varanasi.
Daniel Bryan embarks on a spiritual journey, seeking answers to several questions.
AI also envisions Triple H as a sadhu. | Photo: Instagram @divyans soni
Brock Lesnar also becomes a sanyasi in the AI's imagination.
Netizens say John Cena looks like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in sadhu attire.
Seth Rollins explores the busy streets of the holy city Varanasi.
Undertaker can be seen happy after becoming a sadhu in the AI's imagination.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hollywood Macho Men Embrace 'Barbiecore' Trend