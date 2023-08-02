Underwater Trains: AI Reimagines Indian Railway Undersea Tunnels
02 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
India's first underwater train is all set to be fully operational by 2023 in Kolkata.
The train will run at a depth equal to a 10-storey structure while underwater.
The project cost roughly Rs 8,600 crores and this is a one-of-a-kind underwater metro train which is built in India and is compared to Eurostar which joins London and Paris.
The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has made a way to pass under the Hooghly River.
The train will help in reducing the duration as well as the time taken for travelling.
Recently Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated a new underground metro station for the East-West corridor in Sealdah.
