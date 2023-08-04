How Vande Bharat Trains Will Look After 100 Years?
An AI has imagined how India's most advanced train, Vande Bharat Express, will appear after 100 years, and the results will surely amaze you.
In the next 100 years, numerous upgrades will be implemented in the Vande Bharat trains to enhance speed and convenience for passengers.
Currently, Vande Bharat trains have a top speed of 180 kmph and can effortlessly cover a distance of 1,300 km in just 8 hrs.
It holds the distinction of being the first train entirely manufactured in India.
The trains are propelled by a self-propulsion module, eliminating the need for an external locomotive.
Vande Bharat trains are constructed from stainless steel, rendering them both lighter and more energy-efficient.
The trains are outfitted with several advanced features, including bio-vacuum toilets, automatic doors, and a GPS-based passenger information system.
Compared to other trains in India, Vande Bharat Express offers a more spacious and comfortable interior.
