Top 10 Venomous Snakes Found In Goa
Hypnale Hypnale: Venomous pit viper species endemic to India and Sri Lanka.
Daboia Russelii: Also referred to as Russell's viper, the snake is common in Goa and its bite results in immediate pain and swelling.
Naja Naja: Commonly known as the Indian cobra this snake’s venom affects nerve synapses, leading to muscle paralysis, respiratory failure or cardiac arrest.
Calliophis Castoe: Also known as Castoe's coral snake, this snake found in semi-evergreen and wet forests across Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.
ECHIS SP: Called as saw-scaled viper, is quick-tempered and strikes readily. Th serpent has virulent hemotoxic venom.
Ophiophagus Hannah: Commonly known as the king cobra. The toxins affect central nervous system, causing severe pain, blurred vision, drowsiness, and paralysis.
Bungarus Caeruleus: Also identified as the common krait or Bengal krait, this snake is highly venomous snake species present in Goa.
Craspedocephalus Gramineus: Known as the bamboo pit viper, this serpent found in bamboo groves and forests near streams.
Craspdocephalus Malabaricus: Commonly known as Malabar pit viper. Its venom causes moderate pain and swelling in humans.
Chrysopelea Ornata: This snake is commonly known as ornate snake or flying snake. It is mildly venomous and found in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa.
