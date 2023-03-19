The sacred Hindu writings' instructions were followed in the construction of the Wembley temple, which took 14 years to finish.
The most significant, biggest and holiest Hindu temple in Bali is the Mother Temple of Besakih, also known as Pura Besakih. It is a large complex with 23 different temples.
Goddess Bhadrakali, the kind-hearted manifestation of goddess Kali Amman, was the focus of the Pathirakali Amman Temple. The temple featured the idols of Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati.
The largest Hindu temple in the Southern Hemisphere, Sri Siva Subramanya Temple in Fiji, featured Dravidian architecture and elaborate Hindu god carvings.
Shiva, Brahma, and Vishnu idols can be founded in Indonesia's Prambanan Hindu temple. It is one of the largest Hindu temple sites in Indonesia.
One of Lord Murugan's most important monuments is founded in the network of limestone caves known as the Batu Caves north of Kuala Lumpur.
The Khmer King Suryavarman II constructed the world's greatest religious structure, Angkor Wat, which is devoted to Lord Vishnu.
Lord Swaminarayan is honoured in the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in London. The temple, which has a mandir and a haveli, was established in 1995.
Tanah Lot Temple is one of the seven seashore temples lined up with one another and form a long chain along Bali's coast.
One of the holiest Hindu temples is the Lord Pashupatinath temple which is located on the banks of the Bagmati River.
