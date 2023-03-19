Shri Sanatan Mandir in Wembley London

The sacred Hindu writings' instructions were followed in the construction of the Wembley temple, which took 14 years to finish.

19 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Besakih Mother Temple, Bali Indonesia

The most significant, biggest and holiest Hindu temple in Bali is the Mother Temple of Besakih, also known as Pura Besakih. It is a large complex with 23 different temples.

19 Mar, 2023

Parashakti Patchaiamman Mandir, Malaysia

Goddess Bhadrakali, the kind-hearted manifestation of goddess Kali Amman, was the focus of the Pathirakali Amman Temple. The temple featured the idols of Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati.

19 Mar, 2023

Sri Siva Subramanya Mandir, Fiji

The largest Hindu temple in the Southern Hemisphere, Sri Siva Subramanya Temple in Fiji, featured Dravidian architecture and elaborate Hindu god carvings.

19 Mar, 2023

Prambanan Tridev Mandir, Indonesia

Shiva, Brahma, and Vishnu idols can be founded in Indonesia's Prambanan Hindu temple. It is one of the largest Hindu temple sites in Indonesia.

19 Mar, 2023

Batu Cave Temple, Malaysia

One of Lord Murugan's most important monuments is founded in the network of limestone caves known as the Batu Caves north of Kuala Lumpur.

19 Mar, 2023

Angkor Wat Mandir, Cambodia

The Khmer King Suryavarman II constructed the world's greatest religious structure, Angkor Wat, which is devoted to Lord Vishnu.

19 Mar, 2023

BAPS Swamynarayan Mandir, Chicago

Lord Swaminarayan is honoured in the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in London. The temple, which has a mandir and a haveli, was established in 1995.

19 Mar, 2023

Tanah Lot, Bali Indonesia

Tanah Lot Temple is one of the seven seashore temples lined up with one another and form a long chain along Bali's coast.

19 Mar, 2023

Pashupatinath Mandir, Kathmandu Nepal

One of the holiest Hindu temples is the Lord Pashupatinath temple which is located on the banks of the Bagmati River.

19 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Must Visit Temples in West Bengal

 Find Out More