One of Varanasi's busiest and most well-known ghats is Dashashwamedh Ghat. Following the Aarti, thousands of earthen lights are submerged in the sacred Ganges.
25 Mar, 2023
A guarded ghat in Varanasi is called the beautiful Chet Singh Ghat. Warren Hastings and Maharaja Chet Singh engaged in a bloody combat in front of the ghat and its surroundings.
25 Mar, 2023
Yameshwara Temple and Yamaditya Temple are two significant holy temples that may be seen in Bhonshala Ghat. Women are not allowed to enter this temple.
25 Mar, 2023
Today, Assi Ghat is one of Varanasi's most well-known ghats, and on significant occasions, thousands of Hindu pilgrims come here to take a holy bath.
25 Mar, 2023
In the region known as Siddha Kshetra, which is located above Scindia ghat, are some of Varanasi's most venerated shrines. A Scindia woman constructed the ghat in 1850.
25 Mar, 2023
The intersection of five rivers—the Ganges, Yamuna, Saraswati, Kirana, and Dhutpapa—gives Panchganga Ghat its name.
25 Mar, 2023
One of the oldest and most revered Ghats in Varanasi, Manikarnika Ghat serves as the city's main location for cremations.
25 Mar, 2023
The main purpose of Darbhanga Ghat is to conduct various religious Hindu cremation ceremonies. The ghat is significant to Varanasi's tourism industry.
25 Mar, 2023
Hanuman Ghat plays a significant role in Varanasi's social life and is closely related to Hindu religious practices.
25 Mar, 2023
On the banks of the Ganga River, the Maharaja of Banaras built a lavish palace that became known as "Ganga Mahal." The palace was known as "Ganga Mahal Ghat" since it was constructed on the ghat.
25 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!