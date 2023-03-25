Dashashwamedh Ghat

One of Varanasi's busiest and most well-known ghats is Dashashwamedh Ghat. Following the Aarti, thousands of earthen lights are submerged in the sacred Ganges.

25 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Chet Singh Ghat

A guarded ghat in Varanasi is called the beautiful Chet Singh Ghat. Warren Hastings and Maharaja Chet Singh engaged in a bloody combat in front of the ghat and its surroundings.

25 Mar, 2023

Bhonsale Ghat

Yameshwara Temple and Yamaditya Temple are two significant holy temples that may be seen in Bhonshala Ghat. Women are not allowed to enter this temple.

25 Mar, 2023

Assi Ghat

Today, Assi Ghat is one of Varanasi's most well-known ghats, and on significant occasions, thousands of Hindu pilgrims come here to take a holy bath.

25 Mar, 2023

Scindia Ghat

In the region known as Siddha Kshetra, which is located above Scindia ghat, are some of Varanasi's most venerated shrines. A Scindia woman constructed the ghat in 1850.

25 Mar, 2023

Panchganga Ghat

The intersection of five rivers—the Ganges, Yamuna, Saraswati, Kirana, and Dhutpapa—gives Panchganga Ghat its name.

25 Mar, 2023

Manikarnika Ghat

One of the oldest and most revered Ghats in Varanasi, Manikarnika Ghat serves as the city's main location for cremations.

25 Mar, 2023

Darbhanga Ghat

The main purpose of Darbhanga Ghat is to conduct various religious Hindu cremation ceremonies. The ghat is significant to Varanasi's tourism industry.

25 Mar, 2023

Hanuman Ghat

Hanuman Ghat plays a significant role in Varanasi's social life and is closely related to Hindu religious practices.

25 Mar, 2023

Ganga Mahal Ghat

On the banks of the Ganga River, the Maharaja of Banaras built a lavish palace that became known as "Ganga Mahal." The palace was known as "Ganga Mahal Ghat" since it was constructed on the ghat.

25 Mar, 2023

