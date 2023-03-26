The bridge that links Mumbai’s suburbs to South Mumbai is an eight-lane cable-stayed bridge. This majestic architecture which overlooks Mahim Bay's stunning blue waters looks breathtaking.
The Hooghly River, created in 1943, connects Howrah and Kolkata. The bridge took six years to build and come alive in the nighttime when it's lit up.
Coronation Bridge is a beautiful bridge surrounded by lush green forests. The pink colour of the bridge makes it stand apart from its surroundings.
Godavari Arch Bridge, Andhra Pradesh
The New Yamuna Bridge, a cable-stayed bridge in Prayagraj, is 6 kilometres from Allahabad Railway Station. One of Allahabad's picturesque tourist destinations is also known as the Naini Bridge.
Dhola- Sadiya Bridge is the longest river bridge in India that connects the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
One of India's longest cable-stayed bridges is the Vidyasagar Setu. It has six lanes and is worth seeing at night when it is illuminated.
The Vembanad Rail Bridge was constructed to transport cargo from the small islands off Kerala's coast. It is constructed over Vembanad Lake, a well-known tourist destination with beautiful backwaters and a scenic backdrop.
The bridge, which joins the towns of Chicham and Kibber, is at an astounding height of 13596 feet. It was built for an astounding amount of Rs 485.50 lakhs.
The second-longest bridge over the enormous Brahmaputra River is the Bogibeel Bridge. In the North-Eastern State of Assam, it is the longest road/railway bridge.
Har Ki Pauri ghat popularly hosts evening Ganga ghats aarti. Worshipers from all over the country come to take blessings and pray, especially during Navratri.
It took over a decade to construct this bridge, and even after witnessing damage as it lies in a cyclone prone, it stands tall.
Chenab Rail Bridge is the world’s highest railway bridge on the river Chenab, Jammu Kashmir. The bridge built for Rs 1,400 crore (approx) was the biggest civil engineering challenge.
Even today, as water from the Narmada, gushes beneath the steel bridge, it is a sight to behold and a significant part of Gujarat's history.
