Kuttanad in Kerala

Kuttanad provides an incredible visual delight with beautiful bodies of water, lush vegetation, glittering paddy fields, and traditional villages.

16 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Mana in Uttarakhand

Mana is a trekkers' dream, with exquisitely crafted rustic huts, Vasundhara Waterfall, rich flora, and picturesque backdrops.

16 Mar, 2023

Zuluk in Sikkim

A breathtaking view of the eastern Himalayan mountain range, including the Kanchenjunga, can be found from Zuluk, which is surrounded by untamed forests.

16 Mar, 2023

Varanga in Karnataka

The lovely and tranquil hill village in Karnataka's Udupi district is known for having ancient Jain temples and is enveloped by a thick flora.

16 Mar, 2023

Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro is one of the oldest towns in the state and has a lovely valley. It is a picture-filled hidden gem.

16 Mar, 2023

Mawlynnong in Meghalaya

The most pristine town in Asia is a verdant tropical oasis known as God's Own Garden.

16 Mar, 2023

Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh

The village is well-known for its stunning landscape, apple orchards, exquisite monasteries, temples, and the magnificent view of the Kinnaur Kailash mountain.

16 Mar, 2023

