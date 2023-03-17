Kerala Sadhya

17 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Rajasthani Thali

Like its culture, traditional Rajasthani food is lavish, vibrant, and regal.

17 Mar, 2023

Bengali Thali

Bengali thalis typically include non-vegetarian dishes with rice and seafood options and delicate yet hot flavours.

17 Mar, 2023

Punjabi Thali

Choles and stuffed kulchas will keep you hooked on the Punjabi Thali's colourful and flavorful cuisine.

17 Mar, 2023

Gujarati Thali

It comprises of a vegetarian platter that delivers typical spicy food with a hint of sweetness.

17 Mar, 2023

Kannadiga Oota

Served on a banana leaf, Karnataka Thali is a fusion of flavours from the state's neighbouring groups and regions.

17 Mar, 2023

Goan Thali

The well-known non-vegetarian thali contains seafood dishes like fish curry rice, dry prawn salad, goan bread, cocum, and others.

17 Mar, 2023

Assamese Thali

Slow cooking, intense flavours, and extra spices are characteristics of Assamese food. The thali is made from endemic plants, vegetables, and animal products.

17 Mar, 2023

Sindhi Thali

The daily food in most Sindhi households consists of wheat-based flat-bread (phulka) and rice accompanied by two dishes, one gravy and one dry with curd or pickel

17 Mar, 2023

