Slow cooking, intense flavours, and extra spices are characteristics of Assamese food. The thali is made from endemic plants, vegetables, and animal products.
17 Mar, 2023
Like its culture, traditional Rajasthani food is lavish, vibrant, and regal.
17 Mar, 2023
Bengali thalis typically include non-vegetarian dishes with rice and seafood options and delicate yet hot flavours.
17 Mar, 2023
Choles and stuffed kulchas will keep you hooked on the Punjabi Thali's colourful and flavorful cuisine.
17 Mar, 2023
It comprises of a vegetarian platter that delivers typical spicy food with a hint of sweetness.
17 Mar, 2023
Served on a banana leaf, Karnataka Thali is a fusion of flavours from the state's neighbouring groups and regions.
17 Mar, 2023
The well-known non-vegetarian thali contains seafood dishes like fish curry rice, dry prawn salad, goan bread, cocum, and others.
17 Mar, 2023
The daily food in most Sindhi households consists of wheat-based flat-bread (phulka) and rice accompanied by two dishes, one gravy and one dry with curd or pickel
17 Mar, 2023
