AI Artist Reimagines Virat Kohli From Multiverse

08 Jun, 2023

Joy Pillai

If Virat was an astronaut, he would undoubtedly surpass other spacemen's records of spacewalks.

In one universe, if Kohli were a surgeon, he would have successfully performed a century of critical surgeries.

Considering his remarkable achievements in cricket, if Kohli were a footballer, he would have scored goals equal to Messi, Ronaldo.

In one of the universes, if a multiverse exists, Virat would surely be a Viking who loves to conquer his enemies.

As an aggressive king, Kohli would spare no mercy to his enemies on the battlefield. (Photo/ Instagram: Sahid)

Just imagine Virat as a guitarist, serenading Anushka with mesmerizing tunes.

If Virat were a police officer in one of the multiverse, all the criminals would be behind bars.

In the role of a fighter pilot, Kohli would annihilate enemy hideouts with his precision 'pull-shot' missiles.

As a soldier, Kohli would never leave the battlefield without vanquishing his enemies.

