AI Artist Reimagines Virat Kohli From Multiverse
If Virat was an astronaut, he would undoubtedly surpass other spacemen's records of spacewalks.
In one universe, if Kohli were a surgeon, he would have successfully performed a century of critical surgeries.
Considering his remarkable achievements in cricket, if Kohli were a footballer, he would have scored goals equal to Messi, Ronaldo.
In one of the universes, if a multiverse exists, Virat would surely be a Viking who loves to conquer his enemies.
As an aggressive king, Kohli would spare no mercy to his enemies on the battlefield. (Photo/ Instagram: Sahid)
Just imagine Virat as a guitarist, serenading Anushka with mesmerizing tunes.
If Virat were a police officer in one of the multiverse, all the criminals would be behind bars.
In the role of a fighter pilot, Kohli would annihilate enemy hideouts with his precision 'pull-shot' missiles.
As a soldier, Kohli would never leave the battlefield without vanquishing his enemies.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Expensive Cities In The World For Expats