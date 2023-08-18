Yellow, White, Or... What Colour Is the Sun?
It might seem like a simple question to ask, 'What colour is the sun?' After all, most people assume it's yellow, right?
The sun's colour isn't definitively yellow, even though it appears that way.
The sun's colour is influenced by factors such as its surface temperature, Earth's atmosphere, and the human eye's perception.
When viewed from space, the sun actually appears white. This is because it emits strongly across the entire visible spectrum, with a particularly strong emission in the green part, resulting in a visual perception of whiteness to our eyes.
On Earth, molecules in the atmosphere scatter sunlight's blue and violet wavelengths, which allows more of the yellow and red wavelengths to reach our eyes.
Consequently, during its peak, typically in the afternoon, the sun often appears white due to the scattering effects of Earth's atmosphere.
According to W. Dean Pesnell, the Project Scientist of NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, if our eyes could handle the intense brightness, the sun would actually appear green to us. | Photo: Unsplash
In reality, the sun is a greenish star, but it appears white due to its overwhelming brightness.
Additionally, the sun can also exhibit hues of yellow, orange, or red, depending on the interplay of our atmosphere and sunlight.
