Improve GK: Wild Creatures That Eat Their Own Flesh
Cannibalistic Insects: Insects, such as crickets and mantises consume their own body parts when stressed or injured.
Hedgehogs: Hedgehogs may engage in self-cannibalism when stressed or unwell, manifesting as biting their own skin or quills.
Fish: Fish species, like goldfish and bettas, may engage in self-cannibalism, especially when confined to small spaces or injured.
Praying Mantises: In some cases, praying mantises resort to self-cannibalism when food is scarce.
Spiders: Spider species, like the common orb-weaver spider, consume their own webs, recycling the proteins within.
Lizards: Certain lizard species, with the ability to shed their tails (autotomy), may experience self-cannibalism if the shed tail is ingested.
Captive Rats: Rats in crowded or stressful environments may exhibit self-cannibalism, including biting their tails and paws.
Hamsters: In captivity, hamsters may chew on their own limbs or tails under stress, potentially leading to self-cannibalism.
Octopuses: Octopuses have been observed biting off their own arms when stressed, injured, or attacked, however, they can regenerate lost limbs.
