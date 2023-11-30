7 Wild Creatures With Sharpest Memory

30 Nov, 2023

Joy Pillai

Dolphins: Dolphins can recognise their counterparts even after years of separation.

Pigeons: Pigeons have remarkable navigational memory, successfully finding their way back home from distances spanning hundreds of miles.

Birds of the Corvid family (such as crows and ravens): These birds showcase the ability to remember specific locations of food caches.

Elephants: Elephants can recall the locations of watering holes, migration routes, and even other tuskers they've encountered.

Chimpanzees: These primates have exceptional memories, capable of remembering the locations of hundreds of different fruits and plants in their habitat.

Horses: Horses can remember people, places, and routines over extended periods.

Octopuses: Despite their short lifespan, octopuses have remarkable memory.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Famous Personalities Born in Telangana

 Find Out More