7 Wild Creatures With Sharpest Memory
Dolphins: Dolphins can recognise their counterparts even after years of separation.
Pigeons: Pigeons have remarkable navigational memory, successfully finding their way back home from distances spanning hundreds of miles.
Birds of the Corvid family (such as crows and ravens): These birds showcase the ability to remember specific locations of food caches.
Elephants: Elephants can recall the locations of watering holes, migration routes, and even other tuskers they've encountered.
Chimpanzees: These primates have exceptional memories, capable of remembering the locations of hundreds of different fruits and plants in their habitat.
Horses: Horses can remember people, places, and routines over extended periods.
Octopuses: Despite their short lifespan, octopuses have remarkable memory.
