Wild Beasts That Can Kill Lion Any Time
Porcupine: The quills of a porcupine can cause the death of a lion.
Giraffe: Giraffes have Long and Dangerous Legs and can kick with a force of 2,000 pounds per square inch.
Water Buffalo: Water buffalo use the size of their herd to attack and kill lions.
Hyena: Hyenas, in numbers, have a greater chance of killing a lion.
Rhinos: A full-grown rhino can reach a speed of 35 miles per hour, and its horn is capable of goring an adult lion.
Crocodile: These reptiles can crush a lion with an average bite force of 3,700 pounds PSI, the big cat only has 650 PSI bite force.
Hippo: Hippos are aggressive and they kill more humans a year than lions. With big set of teeth they have 1800 PSI bite force.
Elephant: An elephant can reach up to 14,000 pounds, giving it a weight advantage over a lion.
