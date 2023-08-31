Putin to Kim Jong Un: World Leaders As Bodybuilders

30 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

Our leaders are always busy making significant decisions for the people, but have you ever imagined them hitting the gym?

Now, an AI artist has reimagined prominent world leaders as gym-sharks, and the results are surprising.

Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Former US President Barack Obama

North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un

US President Joe Biden

President of Russia Vladimir Putin

Former US President Donald Trump

Thanks For Reading!

