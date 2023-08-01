If World Leaders Meet ALIENS

01 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

An AI artist imagined a scenario where aliens visit Earth and frequently meet world leaders.

Aliens can be seen taking a picture with former US President Donald Trump.

Even Barack Obama takes a picture with extraterrestrials in the AI imaginary.

AI reimagined US President Joe Biden hugging an extraterrestrial.

AI even imagined aliens visiting the UK and meeting King Charles.

Aliens take a selfie with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Extraterrestrials can be seen meeting former US President George W. Bush.

Vladimir Putin takes a photo with aliens.

Does Mark Zuckerberg have a pet alien?

