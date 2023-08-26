Modi to Putin: World Leaders on Vacation
We have witnessed world leaders addressing important issues and tackling problems, but have we ever seen them relaxing?
Now, an AI artist has reimagined world leaders taking a day off and enjoying themselves at a beach, dressed in bright, flowery printed outfits.
Former UK PM Theresa May.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President of China Xi Jinping.
North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
President of France Emmanuel Macron.
Former US President Donald Trump.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
