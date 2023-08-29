7 Ayurvedic Drinks for Healthy, Strong Hair
29 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Amla juice is the "king of herbs" for hair health.
Ashwagandha elixir is an adaptogenic herb that reduces stress and promotes hair growth.
Bhringraj tea promotes hair growth and prevents graying.
Fenugreek water strengthens hair follicles and prevents hair loss.
Hibiscus infusion reduces scalp inflammation and dandruff.
Brahmi tea improves circulation to the scalp and promotes hair growth.
Triphala infusion is a natural detoxifier that can improve overall health and hair health.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Surprising Benefits of Dark Chocolates You Didn't Know