03 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The West Bengal government issued flood alert for seven districts amid continuous rainfall in the state.
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for West Bengal till October 5.
Flood alert has been issued to districts such as West Burdwan, Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Hooghly and Howrah.
IMD said low-pressure over Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh is expected to bring heavy rainfall in West Bengal till October 5.
Heavy rainfall is expected in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur till October 4.
The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall for Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh in next 2-3 days.
IMD however said Maharashtra will experience a noticeable decrease in rainfall.
In Odisha, an Orange Alert has been issued for six districts, including Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, and Angul.
These Odisha districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 20cm.
