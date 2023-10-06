IMD has predicted heavy rains for West Bengal till Friday due to low-pressure area.
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rains on FridDarjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rains on Friday. ay.
Darjeeling and Kalimpong received 63 mm and 50 mm rainfall respectively in last 24 hours.
Kolkata received 16 mm rain, while Medinipur town witnessed 33 mm in last 24 hours.
Apart from West Benga, IMD has predicted heavy rains for Sikkim and other northeast states.
Jharkhand and Bihar are also likely to receive heavy rains on Friday.
Andaman & Nicobar Islands will receive heavy rains from October 5-9.
Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur will receive heavy rains till October 7.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive heavy rains till October 9.
