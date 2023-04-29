10 Best Places For Solo Women Travellers in India
29 Apr, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Udaipur: City of lakes is a good place to embark on solo woman travel. Explore the heritage, lakes and beauty of culture.
Hampi: If you are a history buff, woman, this place is just for you!
Pondicherry: One of the best places for women for solo trips. Explore the beaches, French colonies and more on cycle!
Kasol: Hills, clouds, cool breeze and some adventure makes for a great solo trip.
Varkala: A beach bum? Explore the sands of this beach
Shillong: Makes for a wholesome solo trip with some scenic scapes and waterfalls
Gokarana: It is another one of the best places for a solo woman's trip. with beaches, nature and serenity.
Gangtok: River Teesta, Ganesh Tok, Rumtek Monastry, Tashi viewpoint make up for the ideal tourist spot.
Alleppey: The backwaters of Kerala and refreshing flora will make for a unforgettable solo trip
