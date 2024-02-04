10 Lesser-Known Facts About Maharani Gayatri Devi, The World's Most Beautiful Woman
One of India's most elegant, independent and modern Maharanis, Gayatri Devi was born on May 23, 1919, in London. She got married to Sawai Man Singh II Bahadur on 9 May 1940
Maharani Gayatri Devi was a particularly avid equestrienne, an excellent rider and a brilliant Polo player.
Maharani Gayatri Devi was fond of cars and is known for importing the first Mercedes-Benz W126 to India, which was later shipped to Malaysia
Maharani Gayatri Devi was related to several other erstwhile royal families in India. She was not from the Rajput community, but from a dynasty native to Cooch Behar
Gayatri Devi was more commonly known as Ayesha to her friends and family.
She started schools in Jaipur, the most prominent of which is the Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls' Public School, founded in 1943.
Gayatri Devi's life took a transformative turn with her love for Maharaja of Jaipur, Jai Singh as revealed in her memoir, 'A Princess Remembers.' Admist gossip and warnings, she embarked on a unique journey, becoming the third Maharani with resilience.
Gayatri Devi won a seat in the Indian Parliament in 1962, winning 192,909 votes as recorded by the Guinness Book of Records.
