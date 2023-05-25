In an unfortunate turn of events, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer J D Majethia broke the news of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's death on social media.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya is best known for the popular TV drama Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya is a Gujarat native who was reportedly engaged to Jay Suresh Gandi.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya essayed the role of Jasmine Mawani, the love interest Rosesh.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's chirpy character in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai literally translated Gujarati to English.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's 'Khot Nat Kehti' from the show became a popular comic catchphrase.
Did you know Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was also a part of Chhapaak, CityLights, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Please Find Attached and CID.
Many stars from the television industry expressed the demise of the late actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's unexpected death.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has always ruled hearts with her lively personality and character.
