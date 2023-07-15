The term menopause refers to the time when a woman's menstrual cycle is coming to an end.
It will happen when you go through a specific time of 12 months without menstruation between the ages of 40 and 50.
You need to take care of yourself during this period. Here is a list of foods that can help to relieve some of the symptoms of menopause:
Green leafy vegetables contain calcium and vitamin K, which can be very helpful during the menopause phase.
Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese are beneficial to bone health.
Fishes, flax seeds, and chia seeds contain omega-3, which are effective for menopause symptoms.
It is beneficial to eat fruits and vegetables during menopause time as they are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
Eating whole grain during this time is also good for your health as it contains nutrients such as vitamin B and fiber.
Eating broccoli, cauliflower, and dark berries can help to reduce menopause symptoms.
Make sure to avoid taking alcohol or caffeine during this phase.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nora Fatehi Can Slay Anything And Everything, Period!