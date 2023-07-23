Priyanka made her acting debut with Tamil film called Thamizhan in 2002.
She became Miss World at the age of 18.
She is a junk food addict and loves binge on pizza and french fries.
Priyanka Chopra's favourite food is khichdi with achaar!
Priyanka Chopra married to famous Hollywood singer Nick Jonas.
Priyanka loves cars and owns a Porsche Cayenne, BMW 7- Series and Mercedes S- Class!
Priyanka Chopra inspired to become an engineer or a criminal psychologist.
Priyanka Chopra's tattoo that she got recently reads 'Daddy's Little Girl.'
Priyanka Chopra is listed #1 by UK magazine Eastern Eye one of "Asia`s Sexiest Women" (Sept/2006).
