Depression is a complex mental condition that affects every aspect of life.
To fight against depression, you must be aware of these symptoms of the mental health condition.
Losing interest can be the first step towards depression. People suffering from depression show less interest in activities they love to do.
People with depression often feel hopeless, but this feeling can vary from person to person.
Depression can lead to a lack of energy and feeling fatigued. It often goes together with anxiety.
Weight and appetite can be changed when suffering from depression. However, it may vary for every individual.
Some people may feel too hungry, which leads to weight gain, and others will lose weight.
Depression can cause mood swings and uncontrollable emotions.
Depression can lead to loss of concentration or focus on any task.
Irregular periods can be another symptom of depression in women.
Lack of sleep is a common symptom observed with people feeling depressed.
